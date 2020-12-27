Eleven Hastings College students receive BSN during pinning ceremony

(Hastings, Nebraska) – Eleven students with ties to Hastings College participated in a Nursing Pinning ceremony on Thursday, December 17, as a part of the Creighton University College of Nursing’s virtual graduation ceremony. The ceremony is a symbolic welcoming of newly graduated nurses, who are presented with a special pin and welcomed in the profession.

Ten of the students were participants in the 3+1 nursing program, a partnership between Hastings College, the Creighton University College of Nursing and CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island. In addition to receiving their nursing degree, these students received their diploma from Hastings College during the ceremony.

“More than ever, the work that our healthcare workers do for our communities is apparent and invaluable, the students dedication and persistence to this profession is evident,” Dr. Barbara Sunderman, Hastings College vice president of academic affairs, said during the ceremony.

The 3+1 nursing program allows students to graduate in as few as four years with two degrees: a bachelor’s degree from Hastings College in Health Systems and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from Creighton. The program is called 3+1 because students spend three years at Hastings College and one year in Creighton’s Accelerated BSN program, which moved this fall from Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings to St. Francis.

One student who previously graduated from Hastings College also received an Accelerated BSN degree during the ceremony.

During the ceremony, Chloe Swoboda of Juniata, Nebraska, was presented with the Nursing Student of the Year Award, which is presented to a student who displays outstanding ability in academic achievement and professional competence. She also received the Sigma Theta Tau chapter award.

Jamie Critel of Trumble, Nebraska, was named one of the recipients of the Constance Smith Peterson Memorial Award, for her work with Crossroads Center Rescue Mission in Hastings. Critel was also presented with the Service and Spirit Award.

Graduates from the dual degree (3+1) program are listed below.

Jamie Critel of Trumble, Nebraska

Courtney Doeschot of Omaha, Nebraska

Josiane Dominguez of McCook, Nebraska

Josey Evans* of Broken Bow, Nebraska

Selena Gochenour of Hastings, Nebraska

Avah Jacobson* of North Platte, Nebraska

Emma Johnson* of Colorado Springs, Colorado

Emily Lenners of Adams, Nebraska

Bailey Richman of Hastings, Nebraska

Chloe Swoboda* of Juniata, Nebraska

A graduate from the Accelerated BSN program:

Beatriz Marino-Jachim, of Hastings, Nebraska, a 2019 Hastings College graduate

*Sigma Theta Tau, International Nursing Honor Society, Iota Tau Chapter