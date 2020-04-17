Eleven new cases in TRPHD

Kearney- Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting current daily numbers. We need to rectify the total yesterday. One individual reported was classified as a suspected case from Phelps County and not a confirmed laboratory positive, bringing our number for April 16th, to 74. The district is reporting 85 total cases today, April 17th. TRPHD is investigating further into all cases. Additional laboratory confirmations include six (6) Dawson County residents; three (3) Buffalo County residents: two (2) Gosper County residents:

Dawson County

1 female in her 20s

1 female in her 40s

1 male in his 40s

1 male in his 50s

1 male in his 60s

1 female in her 90s

Gosper County

1 female in her 60s

1 male in his 50s

Buffalo County

1 female in her 20s

1 female in her 50s

1 male in his 90s

A member at Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home first tested positive for COVID-19 on April 10. The facility worked with Two Rivers Public Health Department to complete testing of all teammates and members who may have come into contact with that member. No additional members tested positive. Three teammates have tested positive. These results have been included in daily reporting of district cases to protect the anonymity of members and teammates at the facility, yielding no additional confirmed positive cases to report in the district.