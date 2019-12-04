Eleven participants selected for Leadership Holdrege

HOLDREGE – Eleven community leaders have been selected to participate in the first Leadership Holdrege class.

The new program aims to inspire, connect, educate and engage leaders in Phelps County to make a stronger impact in their workplaces and in the community.

Jessica Kraus, Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, said the group represents a broad range of community members, including a few who just moved to the area and others who have grown up here or lived here for a while.

“We are excited to see how this group of young leaders connects and learns through this program,” Kraus said. “We hope ultimately that these class participants will become leaders in creating positive changes in our businesses and in our community.”

Those selected and their employers are: Ashley Popple, Popple Construction; Ben Loberg, FSB Investments; Carley Bruning, PCDC; Chris McQuillan, First State Bank Loomis; Colby Gray, Country Road Realty; Coni Park, Young at Heart Senior Center; Cory Steinke, CNPPID; Kelsey Stevenson, Salon 31/Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce; Leah Gleason, Fye Law Office; Mark Kraus, Lost Way Brewery/Real Estate Connection; Shaun Keeshan, Black Hills Energy.

Leadership Holdrege is a project of the Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce and is supported financially through participants’ class fees, by the Phelps County Development Corporation and through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Labor Worker Training Program.

Central Community College is a partner in the program, and several area businesses are also involved by providing tours or speakers, including the City of Holdrege, Phelps County, Phelps County Community Foundation, South-Central Economic Development District, Glion, Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, Phelps County Sheriff’s Office, Holdrege Police Department, Educational Service Unit No. 11 and Phelps Memorial Health Center.

The Leadership Holdrege class will meet for the first time on Dec. 5 & 6 with a kick-off retreat. The class will continue to meet monthly through May with sessions on government, education and community investment, industry and agriculture, natural resources, and economic development/medical. Participants will also complete the Gallup Strength-Finders analysis. A graduation ceremony is planned for May 8.

For more information about the program, please contact Jessica Kraus at jessica@holdregechamber.com or (308) 995-4444.