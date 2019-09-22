Elwood classes to resume following gas leak on roof

Classes will resume Monday morning at Elwood Public Schools after a gas leak was discovered early Friday morning. Some areas of the building had a strong odor and other parts had none at all, according to Superintendent Daren Hatch. It led to cancellation of classes as a precaution that day.

Hatch said it was discovered between 6:00am and 7:00am Friday morning. Black Hills Energy technicians arrived and soon located the source of the leak to be from a valve inside a rooftop HVAC unit over the gym. The leak was repaired.