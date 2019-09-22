class="post-template-default single single-post postid-409445 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Elwood classes to resume following gas leak on roof

BY Dave Schroeder | September 22, 2019
RRN/ Elwood Public Schools.

Classes will resume Monday morning at Elwood Public Schools after a gas leak was discovered early Friday morning. Some areas of the building had a strong odor and other parts had none at all, according to Superintendent Daren Hatch. It led to cancellation of classes as a precaution that day.

Hatch said it was discovered between 6:00am and 7:00am Friday morning. Black Hills Energy technicians arrived and soon located the source of the leak to be from a valve inside a rooftop HVAC unit over the gym. The leak was repaired.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
