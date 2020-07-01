class="post-template-default single single-post postid-470697 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Elwood man arrested for Attempted Arson | KRVN Radio

Elwood man arrested for Attempted Arson

BY Gosper County Sheriff's Office | July 1, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Elwood man arrested for Attempted Arson
Courtesy/ Dawson County Sheriff's Office. Burton David Wilder.

 

An Elwood man has been arrested on suspicion of Attempted 2nd Degree Arson and Criminal Mischief in connection with an incident in Elwood earlier this week. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report that an individual had attempted to burn a house down in Elwood using gasoline during the night of June 28th.

Sheriff Dennis Ocken says the investigation revealed that a domestic dispute had occurred between an Elwood man and his step-daughter. The Elwood man, identified as 49-year-old Burton David Wilder, allegedly poured gasoline on the front door of an Elwood home. A witness was able to stop Wilder as he was attempting to light the gasoline.

Wilder was arrested and booked into the Dawson County Jail. His bond is set at 10% of $10,000 and his first court appearance is scheduled for July 10, 2020 at 10:30am.

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: