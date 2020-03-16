Elwood to cancel classes starting Thursday

ELWOOD – Elwood Public Schools will be open on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for those wishing to attend school. If your child feels ill, please keep him/her at home. If you prefer to keep your child at home, please go ahead and make that decision based what is in the best interest of your family. Elwood Public School will be closed beginning on Thursday, March 19th , through Friday, March 27th.

We will continue to monitor this situation as it is constantly evolving. Students may keep their iPads and textbooks at this time, but we do ask that they clean out their lockers so that we may deep clean all locker space. We have already begun disinfecting procedures over the past couple weeks and will continue to disinfect over the period of the closure.

Decisions by state officials may warrant a change in this current plan. We will base our decisions on their recommendations and official guidelines as to school closure and re-openings. A plan regarding lunch delivery will be sent out at a later time. Updates will be communicated through the Thrillshare system, and closings will be posted NTV and KRVN.

A reminder that any absences by students this week or the rest of the year will not count towards their required attendance.