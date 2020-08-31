CANCELED: EMA issued for missing woman in Cheyenne Co

UPDATE: EMA canceled as she was found safe in Colorado.

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Linda Lee Hess.

The Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s assistance to locate Linda Hess, an 78 year old white female. She is 5’3″ 113 lbs with Grey short hair. She may be driving a black 2015 Mitsubishi mirage 4dr CA lic 7SOR745. Hess suffers from dementia and diabetes and should not be driving. If you see Linda Hess or this vehicle please call 911 or the Cheyenne Sheriff’s Department 308-254-2922.