EMA issued on man missing from Omaha area

BY Nebraska State Patrol | January 18, 2021
Courtesy/ Nebraska State Patrol. An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Edward Manheimer.

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Nebraska. The Omaha Police Department is attempting to locate, Edward MANHEIMER who is a 75 year old, white male, approximately 5’ 10″ tall, approximately 190 pounds, with balding hair, green eyes, and wearing a blue button down shirt and dark sweatpants.

MANHEIMER is missing from the Omaha, NE, and last seen at 9:00 am on January 17th in North Bend, Nebraska. He was driving a white 2004 Chevy Malibu bearing Nebraska plate VEA457.

MANHEIMER suffers from medical conditions and seemed confused when last in contact. If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Omaha Police Department at (402) 444-5636 immediately.

This advisory is for the following State Patrol Troop Areas: Troop A, Troop B, Troop C, Troop D, Troop E, Troop H

 

 

 

 

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
