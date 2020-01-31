Endangered Missing Advisory activated for missing Howard County man

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Fred Dzingle. The Howard County Sheriff’s office is attempting to locate Fred Dzingle, a 92 year old white male. Dzingle is 5’9″ 165 pounds with Brown eyes and Gray hair.

Dzingle was last seen near the intersection of Hwy 22 and Hwy 70 asking for directions on Thursday 1-30-2020. Dzingle was wearing blue denim overalls, a tan jacket and red stocking hat.

Dzingle has Alzheimer’s and was driving a Maroon 2007 Ford Taurus, NE 49B850.

If you know the whereabouts of Fred Dzingle please call 911 or the Howard County Sheriff’s office at 308-754-5458.