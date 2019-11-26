Endangered Missing Advisory canceled

Clay County, Neb. — An Endangered Missing Advisory for a missing Clay County boy has been CANCELED after he was found safe. Authorities were alerted of the missing status of 12 year old Isiah Wall, a white male. Wall was described as 5’3″ 90lbs, brown eyes, black hair, wearing blue jeans, black stocking hat and blue jacket. Wall had last been seen at his home in Trumbull Monday around 5 p.m. Again, the boy has been found and is safe.