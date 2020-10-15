Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Lincoln woman

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Judy Foley.

The Lincoln Police Department is attempting to locate Judy Foley, an 68 year old white female. She is 5’8″, 240 lbs with blue eyes and short gray hair. She was wearing a light gray sweatshirt and stonewashed jeans She was last seen in Lincoln at 2pm on 10-14-20 and may be driving a Silver 2006 GMC Envoy SUV NE ULY231. Foley has Alzheimer’s and may have driven to Bennet Martin Library in downtown Lincoln. If observed call 911 or Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000.

This advisory is for the following State Patrol Troop Areas: Troop A, Troop B, Troop C, Troop D, Troop E, Troop H

For more information visit our website at http://nsp.ne. gov/ema