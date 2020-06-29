Lancaster County, Neb. — An Endangered Missing Advisory was activated on Sunday afternoon by the Nebraska State Patrol to find Elver Benito, a one year old Hispanic male. The EMA was issued at the request of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

The LCSO says Elver Benito has short black hair and was last seen wearing gray sweats and a gray sweatshirt. The child has a medical condition which puts him at risk.

Elver is believed to be with his mother, 17 year old Dominga Benito. She is a runaway Hispanic Female, 5′ 175 lbs, with long black hair, last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark blue shirt.

Anyone with information about the missing mother and her child is urged to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff at 402-441-6500 or call 911.

The advisory is for State Patrol Troop Areas A & H, which includes Lincoln and Omaha.