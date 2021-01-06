Engler, Center for Rural Affairs partner to offer free ‘CEO School’

The Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship program and the Center for Rural Affairs have partnered to offer “CEO School” for current and aspiring entrepreneurs.

CEO School will aim to teach the fundamental tools of running and growing a business and will consist of five free classes taught by industry experts. Each week, a new session will be broadcasted to the designated Facebook group, “CEO School Live Series.”

Participants can attend live workshops via the Facebook group and access the recordings later.

The deadline to sign up is February 9, 2021. Experience in business is not required to participate. Click here to register.

AGENDA:

February 16 – Quickbooks (4:30 pm – 7:30 pm)

Featuring Kelly Abrahams with Ask Bookkeeping

February 23 – Client Retention (4:30 pm – 6:30 pm)

Featuring Kayla Elliott with ELL Consulting

March 2 – Sales Acceleration & Pricing Strategies (4:30 pm – 7:30 pm)

Featuring Andres Gamboa

March 3, 10, 17 – Startup Business Finance (4:00 pm – 6:00 pm)

Featuring Dave Lambe with Engler

March 24, March 31, April 7 – Entrepreneurial Peaks & Valleys (4:00 pm – 6:00 pm)