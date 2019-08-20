Enjoy family fun with Nebraska Game and Parks at 2019 state fair

LINCOLN, Neb. – With plenty of features for both kids and adults, the Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Encounter exhibit provides a fun stop for the entire family at the 2019 Nebraska State Fair.

Housed in the Nebraska Building, the exhibit includes an indoor archery range and air gun range for ages 6 and above, a 6,000-gallon aquarium featuring Nebraska fish, a bird scavenger hunt, interactive kids’ games, an accessible outdoor sky fort and more. All activities are free.

Also, visitors who can correctly guess the weight of Charlie the Catfish will be entered into a drawing to win a fishing prize package with a category for adults as well as youth under 16.

For those interested in the latest in outdoor news and information, there will also be specials on 1-, 2- and 3-year subscriptions to Nebraskaland Magazine with a 2020 Nebraskaland calendar included.

Additionally, a Nebraskaland Magazine photo display will feature prints of wildlife, landscapes and beautiful scenes from outdoor Nebraska. Enter the drawing to win a print, or purchase the picture of your choosing.

You also are invited to join in on a duck calling contest for kids on Aug. 24 and campground cooking for kids on Aug. 26.

The Nebraska State Fair takes place in Grand Island Aug. 23 through Sep. 2. For more information on the Outdoor Encounter exhibit, visit us at OutdoorNebraska.org/statefair.