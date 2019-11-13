Enjoy Korean culture, cuisine Sunday on UNK campus

KEARNEY – The Korean Student Association at Kearney is hosting its ninth annual Korean Festival at 7 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 17) in the Nebraskan Student Union Ponderosa Room on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.

The event, which is free and open to the public, features a variety of Korean cultural performances and activities, including taekwondo, percussion music (samulnori), Korean fan dance (Buchaechum), contemporary K-pop music and dancing and Korean-themed quizzes and raffles.

Attendees can also enjoy a meal of Korean barbecue beef (bulgogi), soy sauce eggs, stirred sausage and vegetables, potato beef soup, rice and a traditional dessert pancake (hotteok).

“This event is a great chance to learn about and enjoy the Korean culture,” said Jeong Hoon Choi, an associate professor in UNK’s Department of Management and adviser for the Korean Student Association, which has 17 members.

About 40 students are involved with Sunday’s event, which kicks off International Education Week at UNK. Forty-three students from South Korea currently attend UNK.

“I think it’s important to share our culture in Kearney,” said Yu Jin Oh, president of the Korean Student Association. “Hopefully people will come to the Korean Festival, enjoy our performances and make memories together.”