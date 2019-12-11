EPA Announces $1.5 Million in Funding to Reduce Emissions From Diesel Engines in Four Midwest States

EPA anticipates awarding approximately $44 million across the country in Diesel Emission Reduction Program grant funding

(Lenexa, Kan., Dec. 10, 2019) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Midwest Region (Region 7) will accept diesel emissions reduction proposals requesting up to $1.5 million from eligible applicants in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. EPA anticipates awarding approximately $44 million across the country in Diesel Emission Reduction Program (DERA) grant funding to eligible applicants.

DERA funding implements projects aimed at reducing emissions from the nation’s existing fleet of older diesel engines.

said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Our hope is that through these upgrades and ongoing efforts, communities will continue to see improved health outcomes for their residents, ensuring all Americans breathe cleaner air.” “Modernizing our nation’s aging fleet of diesel-powered vehicles is an important part of the Trump Administration’s plan to further reduce harmful emissions and guide counties and states from nonattainment into attainment,”“Our hope is that through these upgrades and ongoing efforts, communities will continue to see improved health outcomes for their residents, ensuring all Americans breathe cleaner air.” Diesel-powered engines move approximately 90% of the nation’s freight tonnage, and today nearly all highway freight trucks, locomotives, and commercial marine vessels are powered by diesel engines. EPA is soliciting applications nationwide for projects that significantly reduce diesel emissions and exposure, especially from fleets operating at goods movements facilities in areas designated as having poor air quality. Those applicants in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska can contact Greg Crable, Region 7 air program, at (913) 551-7391 or crable.gregory@epa.gov.