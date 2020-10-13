Erdman Working on Tax Overhaul Measure Utilizing Consumption Tax

One Panhandle lawmaker says he’s continuing work on a proposal to replace the state’s property, income, sale and estate tax system with one that would only tax final consumption of goods and services.

Bayard Senator Steve Erdman is in Lincoln this week, working with staff on a new version of a constitutional amendment for a consumption tax, and a related bill that would detail how that revenue would be collected and distributed.

Erdman says it’s obvious others are coming to agree with his conclusion the state’s tax system is broken and needs a major overhaul. “This is a fix that fixes it for many generations to come, and it’s a fair tax for everyone to pay some. And the way we have it structured, it holds low income people completely harmless,” says Erdman, “in fact, the lowest income of us all gets away with almost zero tax. Now, they’re paying sales taxes, and a few other taxes they wouldn’t have to pay.”

Erdman says given how far-reaching the legislation would be, he wants to hear from all possible stakeholders on potential impacts before the enacting bill is put together.

He says his goal is to have the legislation to bill drafters by the first of November so it’s ready to go next January when lawmakers are slated to open the next legislative session.