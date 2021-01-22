Esch Murder Trial Continued To June

CUSTER COUNTY— With Custer County District Judge Karin Noakes in quarantine, cases were held remotely on Thursday, January 21.

The first criminal case of the morning was Trenton Esch, 44 of Broken Bow, who is facing alleged charges of first-degree murder (class IA felony), use of a firearm during the commission of a felony (class IC felony), and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (class ID felony).

During the telephonic hearing, Esch’s attorney, James Martin Davis, asked the court to continue the case as depositions along with other trial matters had not been completed by Davis or Special Deputy County Attorney Michael Guinan from the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

Judge Noakes granted the continuance, and the jury trial was moved to June 14 at 9 AM.