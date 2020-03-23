Ethanol From Green Plains Incorporated In York To Be Donated For Hand Sanitizer Production

YORK- Green Plains Inc. in York announced during Governor Pete Ricketts’ COVID-19 Response Update on Monday afternoon that they will be producing ethanol to donate to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services for the production of hand sanitizer. Green Plains Inc. produces 50 million gallons of 200-proof industrial ethanol each year, and with the increased need for sanitizer as well as a shortage, they are focusing to help communities in Nebraska and across the United States.

President and CEO Todd Becker of Green Plains Inc. when addressing the media said, “It has never been more imperative for Green Plains employees to help support local communities and do our part in mitigating the spread of COVID-19. With a severe shortage of hand sanitizer, donating our industrial ethanol to the state of Nebraska was the least we could do in this challenging environment.”