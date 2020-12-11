EWC requesting digital photography to be displayed in ATEC

Photography highlighting the service area of Eastern Wyoming College is being accepted and will hang in the new Agricultural Technology Education Center (ATEC) in 2021.

The project’s committee is seeking existing photographs highlighting the service area of Eastern Wyoming College (EWC). EWC is based in Torrington, Wyo., and serves Crook, Weston, Niobrara, Converse, Platte, and Goshen counties.

“What we’re trying to do is put some Wyoming art in the building,” said Sally Watson, executive assistant to the president and part of the committee for the project.

ATEC is a 25,000 sq. ft. facility and a dedicated home for EWC’s Agriculture programs with state-of-the-art labs and facilities designed to drive workforce and innovation and harness the future of Precision Agriculture.

“The ATEC building has been very special to us as a college,” said John Hansen, director of institutional development at EWC. “It’s an $8.2 million facility. It has zero state funding in it, its (facility) been put together by property owners passing a bond, we wrote a grant for it as a college, and the rest has been private funding by the people and companies who make up this Platte River Valley.”

Images that connect directly to EWC or the programs housed in ATEC, as well as any of the seasons, landscape, nature, wildlife, livestock, farming, ranching, and lifestyle images, will be considered. Photographs that show agriculture-related subjects or one of the ag-related areas of study offered at EWC will be strongly considered.

“The photographs should represent the heartbeat of the community and the counties the college services. The way we do that is by featuring the families, and the people who really put the area together,” said Hansen.

The committee will select 12 individual photographs, and those chosen will receive $500.

Photographers must submit photos at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=8241.

The deadline is Jan. 8, at 11:59 p.m. MST. Submissions emailed or sent to the college or committee will not be reviewed.

For more information or assistance, contact Watson at 307-532-8303.