Ex-city manager may temporarily lead Scottsbluff government

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) – Scottsbluff’s former city manager likely will temporarily return to oversee city operations while officials look to permanently fill the position.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports the City Council voted Thursday to authorize current City Manager Nathan Johnson to make an offer to former City Manager Rick Kuckkahn and bring a proposed contract back to the council.

Kuckkahn served as Scottsbluff city manager for 18 years before retiring in 2016. If Kuckkahn agrees to an expected three month contract and the council signs off, he would serve during a transition period after Johnson leaves the job in March.

Johnson has taken a similar position in Dillon, Colorado. The council also approved initial plans to begin the search for a permanent replacement.