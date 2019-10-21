class="post-template-default single single-post postid-415341 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Ex-teacher accused of theft from show choir takes plea deal | KRVN Radio

Ex-teacher accused of theft from show choir takes plea deal

BY Associated Press | October 21, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Ex-teacher accused of theft from show choir takes plea deal

Grand Island, Neb. — A former teacher accused of stealing from a show choir he directed in south-central Nebraska has taken a plea deal.

Hall County District Court records show 47-year-old David Sackschewsky pleaded no contest last week to theft and guilty to one count of forgery. Prosecutors dropped five counts of forgery in return. His plea agreement calls for him to pay $150,000 in restitution.

Sackschewsky’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19.
Authorities say he stole nearly $208,000 from the 14 Karat Gold Show Choir at Northwest High School in Grand Island.

He’d been a teacher at Northwest until he resigned in April after being on medical leave since a vehicular accident last fall.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments