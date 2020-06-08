Ex-Wisner Police Chief Sentenced to Probation for Making a False Statement

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Jeffrey Treu, former police chief of Wisner, Nebraska, was sentenced today by Senior United States District Judge Laurie Smith Camp to 12 months of probation for making a false statement to a special agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). He will also be required to pay a $1,000 fine and a $100 special assessment.

Upon leaving his employment as a Deputy with the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office in 2007, Treu failed to return a firearm, which had been modified into a fully automatic law enforcement weapon. When the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office discovered the firearm missing from the inventory in early 2019, they contacted ATF to investigate. Treu was subsequently questioned and lied to authorities, indicating he had previously returned the gun. After being presented with contradictory statements and information known to ATF agents, Treu admitted to lying to investigators and led them to the location of the firearm, which was found within his home.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives.