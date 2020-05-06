Excellence in Tourism Award Recipients

(North Platte, Nebraska, May 6, 2020) – The North Platte / Lincoln County Visitors Bureau Excellence in

Tourism Awards are geared towards promoting performance excellence within our tourism industry.

These awards will recognize individuals and organizations which have demonstrated best practices and offer excellent customer service to our visitors.

Today we presented awards in seven categories. Visitor Bureau Advisory Board met a week ago on April 29th and choose the winners from the twenty nominations presented. The awards we will present

today are: Excellent Service within a Hotel, Restaurant, Retail Outlet, Event and Attraction as well as Volunteer of the Year and Hero of Tourism.

Excellence in Service at an Attraction

Jim Griffin the Director and Curator at the Lincoln County Historical Museum

No matter who walks in the door of the Lincoln County Historical Museum, or what they are asking of Jim, he treats them with kindness and courtesy and works hard to make sure that their needs are met. And it’s not only the visitors who recognize his kindness and professionalism. He

treats all of his volunteers with the utmost respect and goes out of his way to make sure that they feel appreciated for the work that they do.

Excellence in Service at an Event

Christmas Village Drive Through Committee, Lincoln County Historical Museum

The museum’s Christmas Village draws 11,000 visitors annually who come from 20 different states and 42 of the counties in Nebraska. This committee of dedicated individuals begins

planning for the Christmas Village each summer.

When December finally comes they give up their weeks and weekends through Christmas Eve to make sure that the lights stay lit, the popcorn is popped, and each car is personally greeted and welcomed to the Christmas Village. In total, this committee of 12 puts in approximately 1,000 hours of time so that every visitor leaves with a smile.

Excellence in Service at a Retail Outlet

Brittany Jepsen and Aaron Adams, Brittany’s

Britany, Aaron, and their employees are always spreading the word to anyone that will listen

about what a great community we have as well as all the endless opportunities there is to offer.

they are truly inspirational as business owners and citizens. They treat their customers like

family. Always going above and beyond to make their experience within their store one of a

kind. Their store is just as unique as the family feel atmosphere. As Brittany keeps everything up

to date for the communities must have fashions.

Excellence in Tourism at a Restaurant

Lori Bergman, Double Dips Original Ice Creamery

Lori Bergman and her staff have succeeded in creating a unique, fun, friendly environment for

all of her customers. It’s great for families and locals, and a wonderful destination for visitors.

Lori could give workshops on just how to treat customers. She is the epitome of customer

service, and she makes sure that all of her staff follows her example. Not only does Double Dips

have the best ice cream, best malts, best fudge, best cookies, best baked goods, they have a

friendly atmosphere, wonderful customer service, and even if you’re having a bad day, she can

turn it around as soon as you step in the door.

Excellence in Tourism at a Hotel

Tammy Burkert, TRU by Hilton

Tammy Burkert has embraced the “Tru-ly Local” promotion of her employer, TRU by Hilton. She

excels in creating tru-ly memorable experience for the TRU’s guests by introducing them to local

restaurants, attractions and special events. The service she delivers to the TRU’s guests has

resulted in North Plattee’s TRU ranking as a top three hotel within the TRU brand. When not

busy at the property, she spends time volunteering with the Lincoln County Historical Museum

and the Miss Nebraska Pageant.

Volunteer of the Year

Jack Morris, NEBRASKAland DAYS Buffalo Bill Rodeo

Jack Morris has been a faithful and dedicated member of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee for

20 years. He has served as either Chair or Co-Chair for much of that time. The Buffalo Bill Rodeo

has been elevated to a new level in part because of Jack’s vision and dedication to making it a

premiere event within NEBRASKAland DAYS. Jack dedicates a significant amount of time each

year to the rodeo and NEBRASKAland DAYS, always driven to produce an event worthy of its

namesake.

Hero of Tourism

Dusty Barner, Dusty Trails

Dusty Barner has made a difference by filling a need for the valued “one of a kind” experience

that our visitors are seeking. Dusty understands that tourists want to participate, not just look at

something, and he tirelessly works to provide that. Visitors to Dusty Trails can ride a horse, pet a

goat, tank down the river and watch wild life up close and personal. Dusty Barner has become a

Hero of Tourism by offering an experience for the visitors to our area.

The second annual Excellence in Tourism awards are being planned for the 2021 National Travel and

Tourism Week.