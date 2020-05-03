Extended Directed Health Measures in Two Rivers District

Kearney- In coordination with Governor Ricketts, Two Rivers Public Health Department is advising the public of changes in Directed Health Measures on all seven counties (Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, and Phelps) in the district starting May 4th, continuing until May 31st to protect the health of citizens in the district.

The Directed Health Measures require restaurants’ and bars’ dining areas to remain closed while continuing take out service, delivery, and/or curbside services only until further notice. In accordance with these measures: beauty/nail salons, barber shops, gentleman’s clubs, indoor movie theatres, and tattoo salons/parlors must remain closed. Massage therapy services should also remain closed.

Beginning May 4th, elective surgeries may be performed in Acute Care Hospitals, Critical Care Hospitals, and Children’s Hospitals when minimum requirements have been met. Also beginning May 4th, places of worship may resume in person service if minimum standards are met. Weddings and funerals may resume as long as a minimum of 6ft is maintained between family groups among other guidelines, receptions following these events are not allowed.

For more information and a summary of the Directed Health Measures please check https://www.trphd.org/resources/directed-health-measures.htm

The Health Department is continuously evaluating the potential pathways for COVID-19 transmission throughout our communities. Should implementation of additional public health measures be deemed necessary, the public will be notified immediately.

DHHS opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week.

Fifteen (15) new cases of COVID-19 were reported today by Two Rivers Public Health Department, increasing the total to 653 in the seven-county region it serves.

New confirmed cases include:

Dawson County- 13

Kearney County- 1

Gosper County- 1

No other new cases were reported in the Two Rivers district.

Total cases to date in the district’s seven counties are:

Dawson County – 518

Buffalo County – 106

Phelps County – 9

Gosper County – 10

Franklin County- 5

Kearney County – 5

Harlan County – 0

District Total – 653

COVID-19 should be considered widespread throughout all the Two Rivers Public Health Department district, regardless of current county totals due to limited testing.