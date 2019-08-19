Extension of Online Renewal Service

LINCOLN – Customers of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will soon discover more flexible driver license renewal options. Starting September 1st, holders of driver (Class O) or motorcycle (Class M) licenses, may renew online two consecutive renewal periods. In order to be eligible for the extended online renewal period, drivers must be under the age of 72.

Last year legislation passed that allowed State ID Card holders to renew online for three consecutive renewal periods. There is no age maximum for renewing a State ID Card online. Driver’s licenses and state identification cards will still only remain valid for 5 years.

“We are continually seeking new ways to improve the services we deliver and excited to be able to extend this option to our customers,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). “This new option will make the services we deliver more effective, efficient, and customer focused. We trust customers will find our continued extension of online services easier to fit into their busy lives.”

Eligible customers are able to renew their license 90 days in advance of expiration. Some exclusions to online services may apply, such as those whose name or physical appearance has changed.

“The online services available provide a great opportunity for anyone who is too busy, or who just finds it more convenient,” said Sara O’Rourke, Administrator of the Driver Licensing Services Division. “An increasing number of customers are using our online services, and we aim to make these as easy to use as possible.”

Additional online services, such as driver’s license replacements, reinstatements, and address changes can be found at dmv.nebraska.gov.