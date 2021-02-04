Facebook Live on DHHS COVID-19 vaccine minority outreach

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-512715 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
BY Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services | February 4, 2021
Lincoln – At noon today, in the latest in a scheduled series of Facebook Live sessions addressing COVID-19 vaccination distribution, DHHS CEO Dannette R. Smith and Office of Health Disparities and Health Equity Administrator Josie Rodriguez will discuss DHHS’s minority outreach strategy regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and address the importance of data collection and reporting to ensure health equity in Nebraska.

                                                                                            

 What: Facebook Live

Where: https://www.facebook.com/NEDHHS

 Date: Thursday, February 4

Time: 12:00 pm

 For those unable to watch the event live or who do not use Facebook, the session will be recorded and available for later viewing on the DHHS website in addition to the DHHS Facebook page.

 

 

