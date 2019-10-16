Fall migration of whooping cranes has arrived

Lexington, Neb. — It is the time of year when the entire population of whooping cranes in the Central Flyway conduct their fall migration and the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission urges the public to report any sightings of the large birds over the next several weeks. You can relate sightings to Game & Parks at 402-471-0641 or go online at outdoornebraska.gov/whoopingcrane/

The fall migration is from mid-October to early November.

Courtesy/Nebraska Game & Parks Commission Tweet

Beginning their 2,500 mile journey from breeding sites at Wood Buffalo Park in Canada, the cranes fly until they reach their wintering sites at and near Aransas (uh Ran sis) National Wildlife Refuge in Texas.

In the early to mid-20th century the population was reduced to fewer than 20 birds and was close to extinction. As a result of legal protection, such as the Endangered Species Act and the Nebraska Nongame and Endangered Species Conservation Act, as well as conservation efforts, whooping crane numbers have increased slowly.