Farmers to Families Food Box Program Schedule for Cozad and Lexington This Week and Next

The Farmers to Families food box programs are still happening for this week of Christmas. Food box distributions in Cozad at the Grand Generation Center will be on Wednesday, December 23 starting at 5pm.

For the Lexington area, food box distribution at St. Anne’s Parish Center will be Thursday, December 24 starting at 10:30am. Food boxes at the Lexington site will also include a special Christmas gift for each car that goes through.

For the New Year holiday, Cozad’s will be on Thursday Dec. 31 starting at 5pm and Lexington’s will be on Thursday as well starting at 10:30am.