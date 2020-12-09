class="post-template-default single single-post postid-501469 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Fatal accident at Lexington area feedlot | KRVN Radio

Fatal accident at Lexington area feedlot

BY Dawson County Sheriff's Lt. Tucker Case/KRVN News | December 9, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Fatal accident at Lexington area feedlot

Lexington, Neb. — Several hay bales fell off a truck Tuesday afternoon and pinned a man at a feedlot near Lexington, causing his death.  According to a news release from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, the  911 Center was notified at 2:31 p.m. of an emergency at Darr Feedlot, South Lot, located at Road 754 and Road 424.

Cozad Fire and Rescue and Dawson County Deputies responded to the scene. Workers at Darr Feedlot removed a hay bale off the man and took life saving measures that were unsuccessful.

It was determined that 65-year-old Vergil Heyer of Ainsworth was unstrapping the hay bales from the semi-trailer when the bales fell off the truck landing on him. Heyer was pronounced dead at the scene. Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Cozad Fire and Rescue, the Dawson County Attorneys office and workers from Darr Feedlot.

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: