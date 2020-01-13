class="post-template-default single single-post postid-433047 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY AP | January 13, 2020
Fatal crash south of Kenesaw

Kenesaw, Neb. — A driver died after his pickup truck went out of control on an icy highway in south-central Nebraska’s Adams County. The crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 6/Highway 34 south of Kenesaw. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the pickup was headed west when the driver lost control of it and it rolled into a ditch, ejecting him. He’s been identified as 19-year-old David Hasse, who lived in Minden. The sheriff’s office says speed and the icy roadway contributed to the crash.

