Fatal crash south of Kenesaw

Kenesaw, Neb. — A driver died after his pickup truck went out of control on an icy highway in south-central Nebraska’s Adams County. The crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 6/Highway 34 south of Kenesaw. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the pickup was headed west when the driver lost control of it and it rolled into a ditch, ejecting him. He’s been identified as 19-year-old David Hasse, who lived in Minden. The sheriff’s office says speed and the icy roadway contributed to the crash.