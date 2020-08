Fullerton, Neb. — The Nance County Sheriff’s Office and the Wolbach Fire Department responded to a fatal crash Thursday shortly after 5 a.m., 10 miles west of Fullerton on Highway 22. When responders arrived, the vehicle was on fire in the west ditch. Wolbach fire was able to put the fire out, but the individual in the vehicle had died from the accident. Investigation of the accident was conducted by the Nance County Sheriff’s Department with help from the Nebraska State Patrol.