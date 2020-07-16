Fatal head-on crash west of North Platte

North Platte, Neb. — A head-on two-vehicle accident occurred on U.S. Highway 30, approximately three miles west of North Platte. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and North Platte Fire and rescue responded to the scene Wednesday at about 9 p.m.

A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstructionist determined a westbound passenger vehicle attempted to pass another westbound vehicle, traveling into the eastbound lane. Upon entering the lane the passenger car immediately struck an eastbound SUV head on.

Deputies arrived and found the driver of the passenger vehicle deceased. The deceased driver was identified as thirty-three year old Douglas Thompson of North Platte. Thompson was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident. The SUV was occupied by three other subjects; all were wearing their seatbelts. All three were transported to Great Plains Health with non-life threatening injuries. The case remains under investigation. It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor.