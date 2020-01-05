Fatal stabbing–Utica

UTICA, Neb. (AP) – Authorities have released the identity of a man killed in a New Year’s Day stabbing in southeastern Nebraska. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that court records say 39-year-old Stephen Jones, of Lincoln, died Wednesday after being stabbed twice in his right side in the front yard of a home in Utica, about 35 miles west of Lincoln.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses told deputies the stabbing started with an argument in the home’s basement, which led to a physical fight. Another man, 27-year-old Donnie Polcyn Jr. has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.