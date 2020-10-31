Fatal Traffic Accident in Merrick County

On Friday, October 30, 2020, at approximately 2:25 p.m., the Emergency Communications Center received multiple 911 reports of a two vehicle motor vehicle accident on US Hwy 30 just west of Central City, Nebraska.

Upon emergency crews arrival an involved semi truck was fully engulfed in flames, and a red Chevy Colbalt was in the north ditch. The driver of the semi truck was identified as Russ A. Ronk, of Madison, South Dakota and the driver of the red Chevy Colbalt was identified as 44 year old Eric S. Johnson, of Central City, Nebraska.

A preliminary investigation concluded that Mr. Johnson crossed the center line of the highway and collided with the semi truck. Mr. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr. Ronk was uninjured.

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Central City Police Department, the Nebraska State Patrol, Central City Fire Department, and the Central City Ambulance. Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be a factor in this accident. Mr. Johnson was not wearing his seat-belt at the time of the accident.

On behalf of all emergency crews we wish to extend our condolences to the Johnson family.