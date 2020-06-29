Fatality accident at Johnson Lake

Johnson Lake — The Gosper County Sheriff’s office was called to a fatality crash on Saturday at Johnson Lake shortly before 9:30 p.m.

According to a media release, a 2006 Jeep was northbound on Johnson Lake Drive and drove through a bridge guard rail at the outlet bridge of Johnson Lake. The Jeep entered the water and became submerged.

The Lexington Rescue Dive Team responded. The Jeep was located in over 20 feet of water.

The driver and only occupant, 38 year old Juan Gonzalez of Cozad, was recovered from the vehicle. Gonzalez was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol appears to be a factor in the accident.

Gosper County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Johnson Lake EMS, Elwood Fire and Rescue and the Lexington Dive and Rescue.