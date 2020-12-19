Fatality crash near Elm Creek under investigation

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred sometime during the late afternoon or early evening hours of Friday, December 18, 2020 approximately 6 miles north of Elm Creek, NE on Highway 183.

According to preliminary investigation, an older model Chevrolet sedan was traveling northbound on Highway 183 when it traveled onto the shoulder of roadway. The vehicle rolled and the driver (lone occupant) was ejected from the vehicle.

The exact time of the crash is unknown at this time. The time of the crash and identity of the older female driver has not been confirmed.

The sheriff’s office was contacted in regard to this vehicle being located in the ditch at approximately 8:20 PM on Friday evening.

Prior to the vehicle being located, acquaintances had inquired about any accidents in the area or overdue vehicle of this description. Foul play is not suspected.

Assisting deputies were members of the Kearney / Buffalo County Fatality Accident Investigation Team, Kearney Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Elm Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Nebraska Department of Transportation, and the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.

We are making attempts to officially contact and confirm next of kin at this time.

The Buffalo County Attorney’s Office has ordered an autopsy.

The investigation is continuing.