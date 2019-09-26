Father convicted of causing brain damage to infant son

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-410330 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY AP | September 26, 2019
HASTINGS, Neb. – A jury has convicted a Hastings man accused of causing brain damage to his son.

Adams County District Court records say 26-year-old Angel Gutierrez-Huerta was found guilty Wednesday of negligent child abuse resulting in serious injury.

Hastings police say Gutierrez-Huerta took the baby to the emergency room at Mary Lanning Healthcare on Feb. 5 last year. Doctors there and others later at Omaha hospital found bleeding around the 7-month-old boy’s swelling brain and bleeding behind both eyes. A court document also says doctors found a skull fracture and a spinal cord injury.

