Father, son died in plane crash in southern South Dakota | KRVN Radio

Father, son died in plane crash in southern South Dakota

BY Associated Press | September 11, 2019
Crookston, Neb. —  A father and his teenage son who farmed near the border of South Dakota and Nebraska have died in a single-engine plane crash.

Todd County, South Dakota Sheriff Barry Bailey identifies the victims as 39-year-old Clint VanderWey and his 16-year-old son, Jed VanderWey. Both were killed when their Cessna 140 crashed in a pasture near the family’s farm.

Wayne Rundback was Clint VanderWey’s father-in-law and Jed’s grandfather. Rundback says Clint VanderWey would fly to monitor his irrigation service.

Rundback says the two left in the plane Sunday evening, and a search-and-rescue mission began around 10 p.m.

Jed VanderWey had just started school as a sophomore. KVSH Radio reports Valentine Community School made counselors available.

Funeral services will be held Monday at United Methodist Church in Valentine. Federal authorities are investigating.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
