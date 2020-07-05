class="post-template-default single single-post postid-471154 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
FBI, Omaha police investigating racist graffiti at park | KRVN Radio

FBI, Omaha police investigating racist graffiti at park

BY Associated Press | July 5, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
FBI, Omaha police investigating racist graffiti at park

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Omaha police and the FBI are investigating after someone spray-painted racist graffiti on a grassy area at a western Omaha park.

Police say the graffiti covered a large area at Lake Zorinsky Park and included a racial slur, a swastika and a stick-figure hanging from a noose. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert says maintenance crews removed the graffiti Tuesday as soon as officials learned of it.

Stothert says authorities are investigating the vandalism as a hate crime. Omaha police and the FBI are asking anyone who has information, video or pictures regarding the vandalism to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: