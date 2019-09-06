FCC division to visit Nebraska and Kansas on a rural tour

Members of the FCC’s Consumer Affairs and Outreach Division will visit Nebraska and Kansas, the fifth in a series of trips designed to build partnerships with local consumer groups and to hear directly from local consumers and community members.

During their travels to various cities and towns, the team will meet with community leaders and groups to share information and resources regarding telecommunication issues that affect their daily lives including the latest telecom scams targeting consumers. Topics that will be discussed include:

Schedule of Events

Events below are free and open to the public unless noted otherwise.

Day 1: Tuesday, 9/17

3:30 p.m.

John A. Stahl Library – FCC Meet and Greet

330 No. Colfax St, West Point, NE 68788

Meetings with local leaders in Hartington, Wayne, and West Point, NE – closed to the general public

Day 2: Wednesday, 9/18

9:30 a.m.

Town Hall Meeting – Keene Memorial Library

1030 N Broad St., Fremont, NE 68025

2:00 p.m.

Town Hall Meeting – Valley Public Library

232 N. Spruce Street, Valley, NE 68064

Meetings with local leaders in Valley, NE – closed to the general public

Day 3: Thursday, 9/19

5:30 p.m.

Town Hall Meeting – Beatrice Public Library

100 N. 16th Street, Beatrice, NE 68310

Meetings with local leaders in Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Auburn, Tecumseh, and Beatrice, NE – closed to the general public

Day 4: Friday, 9/20

1:00 p.m.

Public Meeting at Brown County Services for the Elderly

813 Oregon Street, Hiawatha, KS 66434

2:00 p.m.

Public Meeting with Brown County Officials

Brown County Sherriff’s Office, 709 Utah Street, Hiawatha, KS 66434

4:00 p.m.

Public Meeting with Doniphan County Officials

120 E. Chestnut Street, Troy, KS 66087

Meetings with local leaders in Marysville, Seneca, and Troy, KS – closed to the general public

Day 5: Saturday, 9/21

9:30 a.m.

Atchison Public Library Presentation

401 Kansas Ave., Atchison, KS 66002

1:00 p.m.

Leavenworth Public Library Presentation

417 Spruce St., Leavenworth, KS 66048