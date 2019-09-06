class="post-template-default single single-post postid-405999 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
FCC division to visit Nebraska and Kansas on a rural tour | KRVN Radio

BY FCC | September 6, 2019
Members of the FCC’s Consumer Affairs and Outreach Division will visit Nebraska and Kansas, the fifth in a series of trips designed to build partnerships with local consumer groups and to hear directly from local consumers and community members.

During their travels to various cities and towns, the team will meet with community leaders and groups to share information and resources regarding telecommunication issues that affect their daily lives including the latest telecom scams targeting consumers. Topics that will be discussed include:

Schedule of Events

Events below are free and open to the public unless noted otherwise.

Day 1: Tuesday, 9/17

  • 3:30 p.m.
    John A. Stahl Library – FCC Meet and Greet
    330 No. Colfax St, West Point, NE 68788
  • Meetings with local leaders in Hartington, Wayne, and West Point, NE – closed to the general public

Day 2: Wednesday, 9/18

  • 9:30 a.m.
    Town Hall Meeting – Keene Memorial Library
    1030 N Broad St., Fremont, NE 68025

 

  • 2:00 p.m.
    Town Hall Meeting – Valley Public Library
    232 N. Spruce Street, Valley, NE 68064
  • Meetings with local leaders in Valley, NE – closed to the general public

Day 3: Thursday, 9/19

  • 5:30 p.m.
    Town Hall Meeting – Beatrice Public Library
    100 N. 16th Street, Beatrice, NE 68310
  • Meetings with local leaders in Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Auburn, Tecumseh, and Beatrice, NE – closed to the general public

Day 4: Friday, 9/20

  • 1:00 p.m.
    Public Meeting at Brown County Services for the Elderly
    813 Oregon Street, Hiawatha, KS 66434
  • 2:00 p.m.
    Public Meeting with Brown County Officials
    Brown County Sherriff’s Office, 709 Utah Street, Hiawatha, KS 66434
  • 4:00 p.m.
    Public Meeting with Doniphan County Officials
    120 E. Chestnut Street, Troy, KS 66087
  • Meetings with local leaders in Marysville, Seneca, and Troy, KS – closed to the general public

Day 5: Saturday, 9/21

  • 9:30 a.m.
    Atchison Public Library Presentation
    401 Kansas Ave., Atchison, KS 66002
  • 1:00 p.m.
    Leavenworth Public Library Presentation
    417 Spruce St., Leavenworth, KS 66048
  • Meeting with local leaders in Oskaloosa, KS – closed to the general public

 

 

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
