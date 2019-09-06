FCC division to visit Nebraska and Kansas on a rural tour

Members of the FCC’s Consumer Affairs and Outreach Division will visit Nebraska and Kansas, the fifth in a series of trips designed to build partnerships with local consumer groups and to hear directly from local consumers and community members.
During their travels to various cities and towns, the team will meet with community leaders and groups to share information and resources regarding telecommunication issues that affect their daily lives including the latest telecom scams targeting consumers. Topics that will be discussed include:
- Robocalls, spoofing and other scam alerts
- Slamming, cramming and other issues related to consumer phone bills
- The Broadcast Television Transition, and how consumers may be affected
- Protecting mobile devices from loss or theft
- How to file complaints and comments with the FCC
Schedule of Events
Events below are free and open to the public unless noted otherwise.
Day 1: Tuesday, 9/17
- 3:30 p.m.
John A. Stahl Library – FCC Meet and Greet
330 No. Colfax St, West Point, NE 68788
- Meetings with local leaders in Hartington, Wayne, and West Point, NE – closed to the general public
Day 2: Wednesday, 9/18
- 9:30 a.m.
Town Hall Meeting – Keene Memorial Library
1030 N Broad St., Fremont, NE 68025
- 2:00 p.m.
Town Hall Meeting – Valley Public Library
232 N. Spruce Street, Valley, NE 68064
- Meetings with local leaders in Valley, NE – closed to the general public
Day 3: Thursday, 9/19
- 5:30 p.m.
Town Hall Meeting – Beatrice Public Library
100 N. 16th Street, Beatrice, NE 68310
- Meetings with local leaders in Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Auburn, Tecumseh, and Beatrice, NE – closed to the general public
Day 4: Friday, 9/20
- 1:00 p.m.
Public Meeting at Brown County Services for the Elderly
813 Oregon Street, Hiawatha, KS 66434
- 2:00 p.m.
Public Meeting with Brown County Officials
Brown County Sherriff’s Office, 709 Utah Street, Hiawatha, KS 66434
- 4:00 p.m.
Public Meeting with Doniphan County Officials
120 E. Chestnut Street, Troy, KS 66087
- Meetings with local leaders in Marysville, Seneca, and Troy, KS – closed to the general public
Day 5: Saturday, 9/21
- 9:30 a.m.
Atchison Public Library Presentation
401 Kansas Ave., Atchison, KS 66002
- 1:00 p.m.
Leavenworth Public Library Presentation
417 Spruce St., Leavenworth, KS 66048
- Meeting with local leaders in Oskaloosa, KS – closed to the general public