Feather Pluckers Chapter to Host Hunting Heritage Banquet in Lexington.

Lexington, NE – A new chapter has come to Lexington, Nebraska called “Feather Pluckers”. This chapter is part of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) who strive to not only preserve the wild turkey population, but also continue to hunt and provide quality wildlife habitat for countless species.

Crystal Farr, the Regional Director for NWTF adds on to explain what else the federation does.

In a way to help raise more funds for the local area the Feather Pluckers will be hosting a banquet on February 1, 2020 starting at 5pm at Kirks Restaurant Banquet Hall in Lexington.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to buy tickets early and can do so by clicking here.

You can also find more information about NWTF on their website nwtf.org.