class="post-template-default single single-post postid-455394 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Federal Judge Cancels Key Permit for Keystone XL Pipeline | KRVN Radio

Federal Judge Cancels Key Permit for Keystone XL Pipeline

BY Associated Press | April 15, 2020
Home News Regional News
Federal Judge Cancels Key Permit for Keystone XL Pipeline

A U.S. judge has canceled a key permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline that’s expected to stretch from Canada to Nebraska.

The ruling Wednesday marks another setback for the disputed project that got underway less than two weeks ago following years of delays. The judge says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed to adequately consider the pipeline’s effect on endangered species.

Attorneys say the ruling won’t shut down work that’s started at the U.S.-Canada border crossing in Montana. But pipeline sponsor TC Energy will need the permit for future construction across hundreds of rivers and streams along Keystone’s 1,200-mile route.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments