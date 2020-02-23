Feds sending $10.7M to Nebraska for airport projects

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-442448 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | February 23, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The U.S. Department of Transportation says it’s awarding $10.7 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants to 18 airports in Nebraska. The grants include $750,000 so Blair Municipal Airport can pay for parking lot improvements and build an access road.

The department is sending Lincoln Airport $360,000 to buy snow removal equipment and $450,000 to update the airport master plan.

Hartington Municipal Airport is getting $549,000 for runway rehabilitation, and Hebron Municipal Airport will receive $315,000 to fund the sealing of apron pavement surface and joints, plus the sealing of taxiway pavement.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
