Feeding Our Neighbors Food Program Added to Lexington’s USDA Food Box Program

The Lexington Community Foundation is introducing a new food program today during their USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program. The new program, Feeding our Neighbors, provides individual, pre-packaged, microwavable and oven safe meals to families in need.

Feeding Our Neighbors provides bi-weekly pick up of plant based, nutritious meals for the whole household. Families will receive the meals at the same time as the food boxes.

Boxes will be handed out from 11:30am – 1:00pm Today (Thursday 7/23), at 1003 Taft St in Lexington.

These programs are planned to continue bi-weekly until September 17, 2020. (Thursdays: 7/23, 8/6, 8/20, 9/3, 9/17)

Feeding our Neighbors Flyer