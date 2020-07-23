class="post-template-default single single-post postid-474937 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Feeding Our Neighbors Food Program Added to Lexington’s USDA Food Box Program | KRVN Radio

Feeding Our Neighbors Food Program Added to Lexington’s USDA Food Box Program

BY KRVN News | July 23, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Feeding Our Neighbors Food Program Added to Lexington’s USDA Food Box Program
Courtesy/Lexington Community Foundation

The Lexington Community Foundation is introducing a new food program today during their  USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program. The new program, Feeding our Neighbors,  provides individual, pre-packaged, microwavable and oven safe meals to families in need.

Feeding  Our Neighbors provides bi-weekly pick up of plant based, nutritious meals for the whole  household. Families will receive the meals at the same time as the food boxes.

Boxes will be handed out from 11:30am – 1:00pm Today (Thursday 7/23), at 1003 Taft St in Lexington.

These programs are planned to continue bi-weekly until September 17, 2020. (Thursdays: 7/23, 8/6, 8/20, 9/3, 9/17)

Feeding our Neighbors Flyer

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: