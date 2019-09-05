FEMA Offers Free Repair, Rebuild Information Session in Lexington, Nebraska

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-405856 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Courtesy | September 5, 2019
Courtesy/ Department of Homeland Security. Federal Emergency Management Agency.

As Nebraskans repair or rebuild their homes damaged by storms and flooding, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and local hardware and home improvement stores have teamed up to provide free information, tips and literature on making homes stronger and safer.

FEMA mitigation specialists will be on hand at an in-store information center September 4 through September 8, to answer questions and offer home improvement tips and proven methods to prevent and lessen damage from future disasters. Most of the information is geared for do-it-yourself work and general contractors.

FEMA advisors will be available at:

BOB’S TRUE VALUE

Dawson County
1601 Plum Creek Parkway, Lexington, NE 68850

9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. September 5–8

Free reference booklets, in English and Spanish, with information on protecting your home from flood damage and cleaning up mold and mildew, will be available at the location.

Nebraskans who have questions about their flood insurance policies and coverage should contact the National Flood Insurance Program call center at 800-427-4661 (Option 1) between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday. Specialists can help service claims, provide general information regarding policies, and offer technical assistance to aid in recovery.

For more information on Nebraska’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4420, Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, twitter.com/nematweets, and facebook.com/nema.page

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
