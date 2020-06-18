FEMA selects teen from Nebr to Natl Youth Preparedness Council

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – FEMA announced the 2020–2021 Youth Preparedness Council members.

FEMA selected Amanda Hingorani of Gretna, Nebraska from FEMA Region 7 along with six other new members to join the returning council members. FEMA Region 7 is comprised of the States of Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, and Nebraska; and home to nine federally recognized tribes. Council members were selected based on their dedication to public service, community involvement and potential to expand their impact as national supporters for youth preparedness.

“We are very excited to have a youth preparedness council member from right here in Region 7,” said Jay Van Der Werff, FEMA Region 7 Federal Preparedness Coordinator. “Amanda will be a great addition and we are really looking forward to the insights and experience that she brings representing youth in the Omaha area and now representing the Region.”

FEMA created the council in 2012 to bring together young leaders from across the country who are interested in supporting disaster preparedness nationally and locally. The council is made up of 15 members from grades eight through 11 representing 13 states and territories.

The council supports FEMA’s commitment to build a culture of preparedness in the United States. The council provides an avenue to engage young people by considering their perspectives, feedback and opinions. Council members meet with FEMA staff throughout their term to provide input on strategies, initiatives and projects.

To learn more about FEMA’s Youth Preparedness Council, visit: www.ready.gov/youth- preparedness-council.