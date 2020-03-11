Female victim in North Platte identified

North Platte, Neb. — Officers with the North Platte Police Department responded to the 3000 Block of East State Farm Rd on Tuesday, March 3.

Officers discovered a deceased, female victim in a pond at that location.

The victim has been identified as 42 year old Kimberly Ermi of Greeley, Colorado. Ermi’s family has been notified. At this time, it does not appear that Ermi had any connections to the North Platte area.

The investigation is still ongoing and the autopsy reports are not yet completed. Anyone with information regarding this case, is asked to contact the North Platte Police Department.