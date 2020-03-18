Fewer Drunk Driving Arrests Thanks to COVID-19 Guidance

Lincoln, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) removed four impaired drivers from the road during a special enforcement operation surrounding St. Patrick’s Day. The four arrests represent the fewest during a St. Patrick’s Day enforcement effort in at least 15 years.

“While we always hope that nobody drives impaired, this reduction in DUI arrests points to how well the public has responded to health guidance related to COVID-19,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We’d like to thank restaurants and bars across Nebraska for doing their part during this difficult time.”

Throughout the last decade, NSP has averaged roughly 16 DUI arrests on St. Patrick’s Day. Yesterday’s enforcement effort was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $7,552 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

“During this time of uncertainty, Nebraskans can be assured that troopers are still working statewide to provide excellent law enforcement service,” said Colonel Bolduc. “While troopers stand ready to help, we strongly encourage Nebraskans to follow guidelines issued by health experts to limit the spread of COVID-19.”