Fire destroys rural home northeast of Lexington

Overton, Neb. — Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was paged to a fire northeast of Lexington and northwest of Overton, at North Road 759, shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday. Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein says the most firefighters could do was to keep the fire from spreading…

“The page came in as a house fire…it was called fully engulfed in the second story when we were paged.”

Holbein was asked whether firefighters could do anything to save the house…?

Holbein says a man was in the home at the time of the fire, but he was able to leave unharmed. Holbein says the fire appeared to have started because of a blockage in the stove pipe of a woodburning stove that the man was using for heat.

Holbein says the upstairs caught fire and with the wind and the age of the structure, the house was fully involved in fire by the time the homeowner called for help.

Firefighters took pumper trucks and two tanker trucks and they asked Overton Volunteer Fire Department to bring water. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene and Dawson Public Power District disconnected the electricity feeding into the home.